Friday 16 October 2020
Mario Rosenstock's 'Sunday Roast' slot on TodayFM has been cancelled

The comedian said his Gift Grub segment on the same radio station would continue.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Friday 16 Oct 2020, 7:22 PM
15,723 Views 9 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5235925
Image: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland
Image: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland

COMEDIAN MARIO ROSENSTOCK has said that his ‘Mario’s Sunday Roast’ slot on Today FM has been cancelled.

The impressionist tweeted out: “A little bit of news, Due to circumstances beyond my control, I’m sad to say Mario’s Sunday Roast on TodayFM has come to an end. 

“We’ve had a great, make that a wonderful, two and a half years with growing numbers and even an IMRO nomination this year.

“I’m disappointed, but I will of course continue my day job doing Gift Grub on Ian Dempsey.”

The ‘Gift Grub’ slot on the Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show on Today FM has been running since May 1999, featuring high-profile politicians and celebrities in Ireland. 

Rosenstock thanked the ‘Sunday Roast’ producers Patrick Haughey and Ruth Devaney, and said he “loved every minute of it”.

Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

