Mariupol theatre sheltering hundreds of civilians hit by Russian air strike

A THEATRE IN Mariupol that was sheltering hundreds of civilians has been hit by a Russian air strike, according to the city’s mayoral office.

In a statement on Telegram this evening, the office said that the strike was carried out on purpose.

“Russia purposefully destroyed the Drama Theatre, where hundreds of people are hiding,” said mayoral officials on Telegram.

The BBC is reporting that Serhei Orlov, the deputy mayor of Mariupol, said that between 1,000 and 1,200 people were in the theatre at the time of the attack, adding that the number of casualties are unknown.

