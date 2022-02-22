#Open journalism No news is bad news

Screaming Trees frontman and Queens of the Stone Age singer Mark Lanegan dies aged 57

He had been living in Kerry.

By Garreth MacNamee Tuesday 22 Feb 2022, 8:45 PM
8 minutes ago 1,218 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5690464
Image: Shutterstock/Christian Bertrand
Image: Shutterstock/Christian Bertrand

GRUNGE AND ROCK musician Mark Lanegan has died aged 57.

The Screaming Trees frontman, who also collaborated with Queens of the Stone Age, died in Killarney, Kerry, this morning. 

A post on his official Twitter account reads: “Our beloved friend Mark Lanegan passed away this morning at his home in Killarney, Ireland.

“A beloved singer, songwriter, author and musician he was 57 and is survived by his wife Shelley.  No other information is available at this time.

“We ask please respect the family privacy.”

Lanegan had moved to Kerry in 2020. He had first visited Kerry in 2006 while filming Other Voices. 

In 2020, he had been admitted to ICU with a serious case of Covid. 

