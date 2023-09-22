Abuse whistleblower Mark Ryan died at home in London yesterday

MARK RYAN, WHO last year shared his story of child abuse he received in Blackrock College in Dublin during the 1970s and 1980s, died in his home in London yesterday.

In November last year, Ryan and his brother, David detailed the abuse they received over the number of years they spent in the school on the RTÉ Doc On One’s ‘Blackrock Boys‘.

The brothers spoke openly about the repeated sexual abuse they suffered from members of the community of the Holy Ghost Order, now known as the Spiritans and who co-run Blackrock College.

The programme’s Twitter account today confirmed that Mark had died suddenly at his home in London yesterday.

The documentary led to hundreds more allegations against 77 Irish Spiritans in ministries throughout Ireland and abroad being made public. A state inquiry is currently underway.

In a statement from the Minister of Education Norma Foley today, she said she was “saddened beyond measure to learn of the passing of Mark Ryan” and commended the work of him and his brother in coming forward.

“Mark and his brother David showed immense courage in speaking out about the abuse that they suffered,” Foley said.

Their bravery shone a light into a dark corner, and helped to forge a path for many others to come forward,”

“In my meetings and conversations with Mark, I was always struck by his genuine warmth, kind heartedness and enormous sense of compassion,” Foley added.

The minister said the brother’s “determination and bravery” led to the establishment of the Scoping Inquiry into Historical Sexual Abuse in Day and Boarding Schools run by Religious Orders.

This evening the scoping inquiry team said it wished to express “our great sadness at the news of the death of Mark Ryan”.

The extraordinary bravery of Mark, and his brother David, in speaking publicly about their experiences of abuse was pivotal to the establishment of the Scoping Inquiry, and we are keenly aware of the influence that their courage had on so many survivors’ decisions to come forward and tell their stories.”

“Our thoughts are with David and all of Mark’s family today and with his many friends. May he rest in peace,” he team added.

“I am especially conscious today that Mark was a strong support and advocate for many other survivors, and I truly appreciate the profound sense of loss that so many will be feeling at this time,” she said.

233 men made allegations against the religious order within a week of the documentary being published.

Further allegations of sexual abuse in schools run by religious orders also emerged, including in Castleknock College in Dublin, which is run by the Vincentian Community.

Foley said she will “will remember Mark with enormous fondness and deep gratitude for his graciousness, leadership and selflessness” and thanked him for “everything”.