This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Wednesday 20 March, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Marks and Spencer seeks 97 voluntary redundancies across 7 Irish stores

The retailer has begun a consultation with the trade union Mandate on the voluntary redundancy proposal.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 20 Mar 2019, 6:55 PM
29 minutes ago 2,632 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4552871
Image: PA Archive/PA Images
Image: PA Archive/PA Images

MARKS AND SPENCER is seeking 97 voluntary redundancies across seven stores in the Republic of Ireland. 

The seven stores in question are Liffey Valley, Dundrum, Mary Street, Grafton Street, Blanchardstown and Cork’s Patrick Street. 

The retailer has begun a consultation with the trade union Mandate on the voluntary redundancy proposal. 

Marks and Spencer has said “this is purely a voluntary proposal”. 

“All affected colleagues will have the option to stay at M&S.” 

Last May, Marks and Spencer announced plans to shut more than 100 “underperforming” stores in the UK in an ongoing restructuring of the company. 

“M&S will now close over 100 stores in total by 2022, including 21 that have already closed and the 14 stores that are announced today as proposed for closure or set to close,” the company said at the time. 

No Irish stores were affected as part of the move. 

The following day, the retailer announced it was to reduce 200 products by an average of 24% in a bid to compete with discount retailers. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Poll: Would you welcome a four-day working week in Ireland?
    64,776  112
    2
    		Prisoner escapes from custody while receiving treatment at St James's Hospital in Dublin
    60,432  31
    3
    		Theresa May faces battle to get EU to delay Brexit as Juncker says 'we've reached the end of the road'
    50,499  53
    Fora
    1
    		UK chain Leon spotted a third Dublin restaurant location – but is in no rush to open it
    480  0
    2
    		Dunnes stripped the insides of a new Blackrock store before clearing the planning system
    142  0
    3
    		'The big enchilada was always breaking America, like so many businesses - and pop groups'
    66  0
    The42
    1
    		Six Nations wash-out shows human side of Schmidt
    36,332  84
    2
    		Sport Ireland seeking 'urgent clarification' on John Delaney's €100,000 loan to the FAI
    33,696  4
    3
    		The Six Nations fixtures for 2020 and 2021 have just been announced
    27,065  34
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Everyone is talking about Elizabeth Holmes, but are you up to speed on the whole story?
    5,025  0
    2
    		Boy bands and Belfast-bound buses: Derry Girls' 'Take That' episode was a serious hit
    4,360  0
    3
    		Poll: Have you ever had braces?
    3,648  2

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Supreme Court clears way for US extradition of Dublin man on child pornography charges
    Supreme Court clears way for US extradition of Dublin man on child pornography charges
    Alleged IRA man goes on trial accused of raping two teenage boys in republican safehouse
    Former soldier settles case over health problems he claims were caused by anti-malaria drug
    HEALTH
    Love Island contestants to be offered therapy after deaths of two former stars
    Love Island contestants to be offered therapy after deaths of two former stars
    Cannabis and cocaine are most common drugs used by people seeking treatment for alcohol abuse
    New study makes strong link between use of potent cannabis and psychosis
    EU
    EU fines Google €1.49bn for blocking ads by rivals
    EU fines Google €1.49bn for blocking ads by rivals
    Theresa May faces battle to get EU to delay Brexit as Juncker says 'we've reached the end of the road'
    'A lot of concern' among EU states over prospect of Article 50 long extension, Coveney warns
    CORK
    Cork, Limerick, and Waterford mayors will get new powers, but they can also be impeached
    Cork, Limerick, and Waterford mayors will get new powers, but they can also be impeached
    Details revealed for Cork and Kilkenny charity hurling game in aid of Kieran O'Connor
    Man (40s) dies after motorcycle collides with car in Co Cork

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie