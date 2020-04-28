This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 11 °C Tuesday 28 April, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

What days and months were the most popular for weddings? Crunching the numbers in Ireland last year

The CSO today published statistics on marriages in Ireland in 2019.

By Sean Murray Tuesday 28 Apr 2020, 5:26 PM
1 hour ago 9,079 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5086348

PR_500173_Marriages_2019_Infographic_875x1095px Source: CSO

OVER 40,000 PEOPLE in Ireland tied the knot last year, according to the Central Statistics Office’s Marriages 2019 dataset released today.

In same-sex marriages, partners are generally older when they marry according to the study of 20,313 marriages in Ireland last year.

The data also shows that men and women were slightly older when they were getting married in 2019, than they were the previous year.

There were 19,673 opposite sex marriages last year in Ireland, along with 353 male same-sex marriages and 287 female same-sex marriages.

The average age of a man getting married in an opposite-sex wedding was 36.8 years, up from 36.4 in 2018. The average age of a man getting married to another man was 39.8 years, down slightly from 40.1 years the previous year.

Woman getting married in an opposite-sex wedding were 34.8 years old on average. Again, this was up from 34.4 years the previous year. For same-sex marriages, the average age of a woman was 39.3 years, up from 38.7 in 2019.

The most popular months to get married in 2019 were June, July and August with the latter having the most with 2,880 ceremonies.

January was the least popular month to get married with 569 ceremonies.

Friday was the most popular day to get married, with 7,650 ceremonies, and Sunday the least popular with 549 ceremonies.

The number of people getting married in Roman Catholic ceremonies fell again in 2019, to 45.1%. In 2018, this figure was 49.2%. In 2015, it was as high as 56.7%.

The proportion of civil ceremonies rose to 30.6% last year, from 29.8% last year.

The number of people opting for a Humanist and Spiritualist Union of Ireland ceremony also increased, as did those opting for a Spiritualist Union of Ireland ceremony.

In a statement, Education Equality said that the falling figures on Roman Catholic wedding ceremonies was further evidence that the government should compel schools to confine religious instruction to a period at the end of the school day, outside core school hours.

Its policy officer Paddy Monahan said: “There is a widening disconnect between our denominational school system and the actual beliefs of young families.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie