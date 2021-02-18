#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 8°C Thursday 18 February 2021
Advertisement

Married couple to go on trial over 'dodgy box' TV streaming service in Dublin and Meath

The couple are charged with possession of the proceeds of crime and with infringing copyright.

By Tom Tuite Thursday 18 Feb 2021, 3:45 PM
27 minutes ago 10,205 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5358476
Image: Shutterstock/David Tonelson
Image: Shutterstock/David Tonelson

A MARRIED COUPLE face trial over “dodgy box” illegal TV streaming in Dublin and Meath.

Alison, 42, and Michael McGrane, 44, from Johns Wood Drive, Ashbourne, Co Meath had books of evidence served on them when they appeared before Judge Miriam Walsh at Dublin District Court today.

They have been charged with possession of the proceeds of crime and with infringing copyright.

The Director of Public Prosecutions directed trial on indictment.

Judge Walsh made a trial order and told the couple they were being sent forward for trial to the Dublin Circuit Criminal Court where they will face their next hearing on 15 April.

Alison McGrane is charged with having €13,232 and $3,436 USD in crime proceeds in PayPal from 29 September, 2017 until 11 September, 2018, contrary to money laundering legislation.

She also has a charge for possessing a “protection defeating device” at her home address on 11 September, 2018. This offence is contrary to Copyright and Related Rights Act 2000.

Michael McGrane faces six charges.

He is accused of selling a protection defeating devices on three dates in 2017 and 2018 via a website.

He is also charged with having crime proceeds: €70,568 in a Co. Meath branch of Permanent TSB and £114,529 in PayPal.

He also has a charge for unlawful use of a computer contrary to the Theft and Fraud Act.

Judge Walsh told them they must notify the prosecution within 14 days if they intend to use an alibi in their defence.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

They have not yet indicated how they will plead.

Legal aid was granted following a request from defence solicitor Tony Collier. An order was made for copies of their garda interviews to be furnished to the solicitor.

Two co-defendants are to appear at the District Court in March to have books of evidence served.

Comments have been closed for legal reasons.

About the author:

About the author
Tom Tuite

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie