Married couple to go on trial over 'dodgy box' TV streaming service in Dublin and Meath

A MARRIED COUPLE face trial over “dodgy box” illegal TV streaming in Dublin and Meath.

Alison, 42, and Michael McGrane, 44, from Johns Wood Drive, Ashbourne, Co Meath had books of evidence served on them when they appeared before Judge Miriam Walsh at Dublin District Court today.

They have been charged with possession of the proceeds of crime and with infringing copyright.

The Director of Public Prosecutions directed trial on indictment.

Judge Walsh made a trial order and told the couple they were being sent forward for trial to the Dublin Circuit Criminal Court where they will face their next hearing on 15 April.

Alison McGrane is charged with having €13,232 and $3,436 USD in crime proceeds in PayPal from 29 September, 2017 until 11 September, 2018, contrary to money laundering legislation.

She also has a charge for possessing a “protection defeating device” at her home address on 11 September, 2018. This offence is contrary to Copyright and Related Rights Act 2000.

Michael McGrane faces six charges.

He is accused of selling a protection defeating devices on three dates in 2017 and 2018 via a website.

He is also charged with having crime proceeds: €70,568 in a Co. Meath branch of Permanent TSB and £114,529 in PayPal.

He also has a charge for unlawful use of a computer contrary to the Theft and Fraud Act.

Judge Walsh told them they must notify the prosecution within 14 days if they intend to use an alibi in their defence.

They have not yet indicated how they will plead.

Legal aid was granted following a request from defence solicitor Tony Collier. An order was made for copies of their garda interviews to be furnished to the solicitor.

Two co-defendants are to appear at the District Court in March to have books of evidence served.

