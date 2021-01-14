#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 14 January 2021
Mars digger declared defunct after failing to burrow into planet

The digger was supposed to dig 16ft into Mars but only drilled down a couple of feet.

By Press Association Thursday 14 Jan 2021, 10:35 PM
Image: PA Images
Image: PA Images

NASA HAS DECLARED the Mars digger dead after failing to burrow deep enough into the red planet to take its temperature.

Scientists in Germany spent two years trying to get their heat probe, dubbed the mole, to drill into the Martian crust.

But the 16in-long device that is part of Nasa’s InSight lander could not gain enough friction in the red dirt.

It was supposed to bury 16ft into Mars but only drilled down a couple of feet.

Following one last unsuccessful attempt to hammer itself down over the weekend with 500 strokes, the team called it quits.

“We’ve given it everything we’ve got, but Mars and our heroic mole remain incompatible,” said the German Space Agency’s Tilman Spohn, the lead scientist for the experiment.

The effort will benefit future excavation efforts at Mars, he added.

Astronauts one day may need to dig into Mars, according to Nasa, in search of frozen water for drinking or making fuel, or signs of past microscopic life.

The mole’s design was based on Martian soil examined by previous spacecraft. That turned out to be nothing like the clumpy dirt encountered this time.

InSight’s French seismometer, meanwhile, has recorded nearly 500 Marsquakes while the lander’s weather station is providing daily reports.

On Tuesday, the high was -8C  and the low was -49C at Mars’ Elysium Planitia, an equatorial plain.

The lander recently was granted a two-year extension for scientific work, now lasting until the end of 2022.

InSight landed on Mars in November 2018. It will be joined by Nasa’s newest rover, Perseverance, which will attempt a touchdown on February 18.

The Curiosity rover has been roaming Mars since 2012.

Press Association

