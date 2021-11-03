Family and gardaí concerned for wellbeing of 29-year-old man missing since 26 October

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 29-year-old man who is missing from Co Wexford.

Martin Donohoe has been missing from Enniscorthy since Tuesday, 26 October.

He is described as being 6’1″ in height, of slim build, with dark, short hair.

Martin was wearing labourer workwear when he went missing.

Gardaí and his family are concerned for his wellbeing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact gardaí in Enniscorthy 053 924 2580, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.