Brother of Veronica Guerin given fully suspended sentence for possession of child pornography images

Martin Guerin was sentenced to two and a half years imprisonment but it was suspended in its entirety.

By Brion Hoban Wednesday 23 Oct 2019, 1:27 PM
22 minutes ago 4,978 Views 11 Comments
Image: RollingNews.ie
A BROTHER OF the murdered crime journalist Veronica Guerin has received a fully suspended sentence for possession of child pornography.

Martin Guerin (68) of Portmarnock Drive, Portmarnock, Co Dublin pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to knowingly possessing 901 images and 146 video files of child pornography at his address on 17 September 2014.

Passing sentence today, Judge Martin Nolan said that the court should consider a non-custodial sentence in cases of this nature in which there are no aggravating factors.

He said there were no aggravating factors in this case.

Judge Nolan sentenced Guerin to two and a half years imprisonment, but suspended the sentence in it entirety on condition he keep the peace and be of good behaviour for two and a half years.

Mr Guerin’s sister Veronica was shot dead in her car while stopped at traffic lights on the Naas Road at Newlands Cross on 26 June 1996.

