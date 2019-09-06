This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Friday 6 September, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Documentary links Martin McGuinness and Ian Paisley to new Troubles-era bomb attacks

The revelations are made in a documentary about the Troubles to air next week.

By Stephen McDermott Friday 6 Sep 2019, 7:40 AM
1 hour ago 7,096 Views 15 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4798041
Former Northern Ireland Deputy First Minister Martin McGuinness (R) and First Minister Ian Paisley (L)
Image: Albert Gonzalez/RollingNews.ie
Former Northern Ireland Deputy First Minister Martin McGuinness (R) and First Minister Ian Paisley (L)
Former Northern Ireland Deputy First Minister Martin McGuinness (R) and First Minister Ian Paisley (L)
Image: Albert Gonzalez/RollingNews.ie

NEW FOOTAGE HAS emerged which shows the deceased Sinn Féin politician Martin McGuinness in the presence of a number of people assembling a car bomb in 1972.

A new documentary about the Troubles to air on BBC Northern Ireland from next week also links the late DUP founder Ian Paisley to a UVF bombing in 1969.

Other footage unearthed by BBC Spotlight during the making of its ‘On the Troubles’ series shows McGuinness handling bullets and guns in front of young children at the start of the decades-long conflict.

During the documentary, film footage shows McGuinness, a former IRA commander and Deputy First Minister of Northern Ireland from 2007 until 2017, in the presence of people assembling a car bomb.

Documentary makers noted the car’s licence plate, and found that the vehicle was used in an attack on Shipquay Street in Derry in 1972. Nobody was killed during the incident, but the bomb caused extensive damage.

Meanwhile, a former senior army officer told documentary makers that Paisley – who helped restore the power-sharing executive to Stormont with Paisley in 2007 – “financed” a UVF bombing in Kilkeel in 1969.

The attack targeted infrastructure, and was designed to destabilise the government of progressive Unionist Terence O’Neill, who granted concessions to the Northern Ireland Civil Rights Association and sought to forge stronger links with the Irish government, led at the time by Sean Lemass.

David Hancock said that police had shown him “evidence” that Paisley “had supplied the money which financed the explosion” in Kilkeel.

The editor of Spotlight, Jeremy Adams, told the BBC that the series, which contains new archive footage and interviews with around 100 people, uncovered “new findings” on the Troubles.

“The past has shaped our present and it’s vitally important that truths continue to be told,” he said.

The seven-part series will begin on BBC Northern Ireland at 8.30pm next Tuesday.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (15)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie