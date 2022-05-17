Have you seen Martin? The 32-year-old is missing from his home since Sunday

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for information in tracing a missing man from Offaly.

Martin O’Connor (32) is missing from his home in Clara since Sunday.

Martin is described as being 5ft 10in in height, bald, with a broad build and blue eyes. When last seen, Martin was wearing a white t-shirt and blue tracksuit bottoms.

Gardaí and Martin’s family are concerned for his well-being.



Anyone with information on Martin’s whereabouts is asked to contact Tullamore Garda Station 057 932 7600 on the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

