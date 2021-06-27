#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 15°C Sunday 27 June 2021
Advertisement

Martin says decision on easing restrictions on 5 July will be made 'early next week'

There’s been a focus this week on how the Delta variant could impact the reopening of indoor hospitality.

By Hayley Halpin Sunday 27 Jun 2021, 12:44 PM
17 minutes ago 1,982 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5478916
Taoiseach Micheál Martin speaking to RTÉ's The Week In Politics
Image: Screengrab via RTÉ Player
Taoiseach Micheál Martin speaking to RTÉ's The Week In Politics
Taoiseach Micheál Martin speaking to RTÉ's The Week In Politics
Image: Screengrab via RTÉ Player

TAOISEACH MICHEÁL MARTIN has said a decision will be made early next week regarding the reopening of indoor dining on 5 July.

There has been a focus this week on how the Delta variant could impact the reopening of indoor hospitality on 5 July. 

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) will next week issue advice to government on the planned 5 July reopening measures, which includes indoor dining.

Government sources have said that it would be close to impossible to reject advice if public health experts recommend a delay to some or all of the planned 5 July measures such as the reopening of indoor dining. 

Speaking to RTÉ’s The Week In Politics, Martin said NPHET will be meeting earlier than planned next week and that government will now be making a decision whether the easing of further restrictions can happen on 5 July “early in the week”. 

Martin said an anticipated decision from the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) on whether AstraZeneca and Janssen vaccine surpluses can be used for younger people will be an “important factor” in the government’s decision to reopen hospitality. 

“I understand just how difficult and devastating the year has been for hospitality in particular, we get that, we understand that,” the Taoiseach said. 

Martin said that “we know now from the economic perspective that the approach we’ve taken so far has been effective and successful”. 

“We brought back to schools, we brought back construction, personal services, retail, hotels and so on without dramatically causing any spikes and that return, that sort of steady return of the economy is sustainable,” he said. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Addressing the planned resumption of non-essential international travel on 19 July, Martin said Ireland part of the European Framework and has given a commitment in relation to the planned date. 

“So I think we will continue to operate the European Digital Certificate from the 19th onwards,” he said. 

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie