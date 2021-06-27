Martin says decision on easing restrictions on 5 July will be made 'early next week'

TAOISEACH MICHEÁL MARTIN has said a decision will be made early next week regarding the reopening of indoor dining on 5 July.

There has been a focus this week on how the Delta variant could impact the reopening of indoor hospitality on 5 July.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) will next week issue advice to government on the planned 5 July reopening measures, which includes indoor dining.

Government sources have said that it would be close to impossible to reject advice if public health experts recommend a delay to some or all of the planned 5 July measures such as the reopening of indoor dining.

Speaking to RTÉ’s The Week In Politics, Martin said NPHET will be meeting earlier than planned next week and that government will now be making a decision whether the easing of further restrictions can happen on 5 July “early in the week”.

An Taoiseach @MichealMartinTD on #Reopening.

Martin said an anticipated decision from the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) on whether AstraZeneca and Janssen vaccine surpluses can be used for younger people will be an “important factor” in the government’s decision to reopen hospitality.

“I understand just how difficult and devastating the year has been for hospitality in particular, we get that, we understand that,” the Taoiseach said.

Martin said that “we know now from the economic perspective that the approach we’ve taken so far has been effective and successful”.

“We brought back to schools, we brought back construction, personal services, retail, hotels and so on without dramatically causing any spikes and that return, that sort of steady return of the economy is sustainable,” he said.

An Taoiseach @MichealMartinTD on the resumption of non-essential travel from the 19th of July.

Addressing the planned resumption of non-essential international travel on 19 July, Martin said Ireland part of the European Framework and has given a commitment in relation to the planned date.

“So I think we will continue to operate the European Digital Certificate from the 19th onwards,” he said.