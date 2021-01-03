#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: -1°C Sunday 3 January 2021
Advertisement

Martin vows to lead Fianna Fáil into next election

The Taoiseach also ruled out the prospect of any Fianna Fail ministerial reshuffle in the near future.

By Press Association Sunday 3 Jan 2021, 7:51 AM
18 minutes ago 762 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5314945
Image: Sasko Lazarov/PA
Image: Sasko Lazarov/PA

MICHEÁL MARTIN HAS made clear he has no plans to retire after his stint as Taoiseach and has vowed to lead Fianna Fail into the next election.

Martin also ruled out the prospect of a reshuffle of his party’s government ministers in the year ahead.

The Fianna Fail leader said he would consider early this year whether to restore the whip to three party senators who had it removed after their attendance at the controversial Oireachtas Golf Society dinner in Galway in August.

Martin said he was “intrigued” as to why there remained speculation around his position as party leader when his tenure as Taoiseach ends in December 2022.

Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar will then assume the role for the remainder of the historic coalition involving his party, Fianna Fail and the Greens.

Martin said he had already stated his intention to remain as party leader into the next general election, which is expected in four years’ time.

“I am intrigued as to how this has developed into a storyline,” Martin responded when asked whether he would still be at the helm come the next poll.

“Yes, I’ve said this before, I am on the record as saying I intend to lead Fianna Fail into the next election, yes.”

On the potential of a Cabinet reshuffle this year, Martin said his priority was focusing on Government priorities.

“I’m not contemplating a reshuffle this early in the Dail,” he said.

“The ministers are doing well in my view.

“I think Michael McGrath is doing an excellent job in public expenditure.

“Darragh O’Brien has brought great energy to housing.

“Norma Foley has been, in my view, very effective in reopening the schools, on that and many other issues.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The Taoiseach said Health Minister Stephen Donnelly had already delivered significant improvements in health service delivery.

He also credited Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue for leading in efforts to support fishing communities set to be affected by Brexit.

“I think we’ve a strong ministerial team and they’re performing in respect of their particular portfolios,” he added.

Martin removed the party whip from senators Paul Daly, Aidan Davitt and Niall Blaney after they attended the Golfgate dinner – an event staged in apparent variance with strict Covid guidelines on limiting the size of indoor gatherings.

Asked whether he was prepared to welcome the senators back into the party fold, Martin said it would be considered “early” in 2021.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie