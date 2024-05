TAOISEACH SIMON HARRIS has paid tribute to former MEP Mary Banotti following her death at the age of 84.

Banotti served as an MEP for Dublin from 1984 to 2004 and was Fine Gael’s candidate in the 1997 presidential election.

Reacting to her death, Harris said: “Mary was a talented politician, a trailblazer and a joy to be around. She was smart, wise and funny.”

Banotti was the grandniece of Michael Collins and a sister of Nora Owen, former deputy leader of Fine Gael.

Advertisement

She was the eldest of six children in a family from Clontarf in Dublin. Before her political career, she worked as a nurse in London, the United States, Canada and Kenya.

Banotti was a former TV presenter and a co-founder of Women’s Aid, which opened Ireland’s first women’s refuge. She served as chairperson of the Rutland Centre for Drug Abuse.

Banotti also focused on environmental issues and was named one of the top 10 environmental legislators in Europe.

In his tribute, Harris said: “Mary did so much with her life and had so much to be proud of, but she was humble.

Her energy was boundless and she always had a nugget of wise political insight or a witty observation.

“Mary was extremely proud of her family. She was proud to be a grandniece of Michael Collins and proud to see her sister, Nora Owen, become deputy leader of Fine Gael.

“She was enormously proud of her daughter Tania and my heartfelt thoughts are with Tania, Nora and wider family.”