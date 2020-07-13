This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 16 °C Monday 13 July, 2020
Mary Kenny no longer speaking at Roscommon festival after questioning travel quarantine rules

The journalist was asking whether a 14-day quarantine applied to her arrival into Ireland from Britain for a festival.

By Orla Dwyer Monday 13 Jul 2020, 11:52 AM
1 hour ago 14,902 Views 20 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5148406
Journalist Mary Kenny during a seminar by The Irish Catholic in 2002.
Image: Gareth Chaney/Photocall Ireland!
Journalist Mary Kenny during a seminar by The Irish Catholic in 2002.
Journalist Mary Kenny during a seminar by The Irish Catholic in 2002.
Image: Gareth Chaney/Photocall Ireland!

LONG-STANDING JOURNALIST Mary Kenny will no longer attend a literary festival in Roscommon next week after questioning the quarantine rules applying to her arrival from Britain.

Kenny was due to give a talk entitled ‘Journalism a Despised Career?’ at the Percy French Festival on 22 July  in Co Roscommon.

Kenny tweeted and spoke on RTÉ Radio One to question whether she would be subject to a 14-day quarantine period after arriving into Ireland from Britain.

Anyone arriving into Ireland is legally required to fill out a Covid-19 passenger locator form. People are also expected to self-isolate for 14 days following their arrival from anywhere aside from Northern Ireland. 

The columnist told RTÉ radio’s Today with Sarah McInerney that Micheál Martin’s comments yesterday relating to travel from British people made her consider her own planned trip.

“I thought, well I’m not British, I’m an Irish citizen and I’m not a tourist. I’m actually returning to my native country where I also have a residence, so does it apply to me?” she said.

“As Ireland and Britain are a common travel area… it never occurred to me before there would be any restrictions.” 

Micheál Martin told the BBC yesterday that it is too soon for British citizens to holiday in Ireland without going into a two-week quarantine.

Mary Kenny said: “I got a lot of very angry, scolding messages on Twitter saying that I was putting the entire Irish population at risk by coming from a hotbed of Covid, like Britain.” 

Kenny said on Twitter and the festival confirmed on its website that she would no longer be in attendance in Roscommon next week. 

“Of course I won’t flout quarantine prohibitions by speaking at the Percy French Festival at Roscommon,” Kenny said. 

Other people due to attend the literary festival include Kevin Myers, Fáinche Ryan and Patricia Casey.

The festival said that “in response to the announcement by the Taoiseach that travellers from Britain should not for the time being come to Ireland”, Mary Kenny would no longer participate in the planned events. 

“We greatly regret this, but acknowledge that it is the duty of us all to put the health and safety of the people of Ireland first,” the festival said on its website

When questioned by TheJournal.ie about social distancing guidelines in place for the festival, a spokesperson for declined to comment further but said people would see these “on the day”.

Roscommon-Galway Independent TD Michael Fitzmaurice is due to open the festival next week. 

He has been contacted this morning by TheJournal.ie but was unavailable to comment before publication.

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

COMMENTS (20)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
