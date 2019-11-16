Irish unity referendum should be held within five years, McDonald to tell party conference

Mary Lou McDonald is set to call for preparations to be made towards an united Ireland.

A REFERENDUM ON Irish unity should be held within the next five years, Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald is expected to tell members of the Ard Fheis this evening.

The theme of this year’s party conference in Derry is Irish unity, with party members calling on the government to start putting plans in place for a united Ireland.

McDonald is expected to state that the Irish Government must not turn away from the inevitable.

She has previously stated the it is “irresponsible and arrogant” for a Dublin government to shout down any prospect of a unity referendum.

Sinn Fein MP Elisha McCallion said the Irish government and the British government need to actively prepare for unity.

“As an MP, I along with other Sinn Fein leaders have regularly challenged successive British secretaries of state to announce a referendum on Irish unity in line with the Good Friday Agreement so we can have the proper, informed, respectful, mature and reasoned debate required ahead of such a poll,” she said.

She challenged Leo Varadkar and Simon Coveney to “live up to their responsibilities in the constitution and actively start planning for unity.”

Both Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael have said that due to Brexit and its sensitivities, it is not the correct time to be discussing the issue.

Speaking to TheJournal.ie, Sligo-Leitrim TD Martin Kenny said “Irish unity is mainstream now”.

He said it is not just republicans that are discussing it, stating that business people as well as some Irish unionists are also open to the idea.

“I was talking to members Garda Siochana and they were talking about it from the point of view of it makes it makes sense to have an all-Ireland security service,” he said.

“It’s going to happen. It’s just a matter of how we plan for it and how we make sure that we have everybody included and make sure that there is no ambiguity around people’s rights being undermined. Nobody should be left behind,” said Kenny.

McDonald is also expected to speak about issues such as Brexit, climate action as well as election pledges to deliver the biggest public housing programme the State has even seen.