#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 8°C Monday 22 March 2021
Advertisement

'A deeply sexist trope': Criticism of newspaper witch cartoon of Mary Lou McDonald

The National Women’s Council of Ireland has said such depictions deter women from entering politics.

By Rónán Duffy Monday 22 Mar 2021, 12:14 PM
45 minutes ago 9,265 Views 28 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5388125
Image: PA Images
Image: PA Images

THE NATIONAL WOMEN’S Council of Ireland (NWCI) is among those to criticise a newspaper cartoon depicting Mary Lou McDonald as a witch. 

The cartoon appeared in yesterday’s Sunday Independent and accompanied an opinion article by columnist Eoghan Harris which focused on Sinn Féin.  

The article accused Sinn Féin of striving to work up a “a frenzy” in the media about the garda investigation into Tánaiste Leo Varadkar’s leaking of a draft government agreement with GPs

The article described the controversy as “a witch hunt” and the accompanying article echoed this with a depiction of the Sinn Féin leader as a witch. 

The cartoon also features a number of smaller figures dressed as paramilitary figures holding placards saying ‘United Ireland’ and ‘Brits out’. 

The cartoon was criticised by a number of politicians yesterday with the NWC saying that the witch drawing is “not an acceptable way to depict any woman in politics”. 

“Representation of women in politics remains unacceptably low with Ireland ranked 101st in the world for women parliamentarians. We need more women in politics and acts such as this derogatory depiction deter women from entering politics,” the group tweeted this morning. 

Speaking this morning on Newstalk Breakfast, NWCI’s Women and Leadership coordinator Emma DeSouza described the witch depiction as being an example of the barriers women face entering politics. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“It is a deeply sexist trope used to dehumanise women and is exactly the type of behaviour that deters women from going into politics,” she said. 

McDonald herself responded to the image, tweeting: “We are the granddaughters of the witches you could not burn – Deal with it #womenpower. ”

A number of politicians from other parties also criticised the choice of image, Green Party TD Neasa Hourigan said: 

Depicting female politicians as witches is another way of trying to force us back into a box. We’re shrill, malign, emotional etc. This undertone is present in the national media regularly (the cartoon today just a very blatant and disappointing example). #EverydaySexism

Fine Gael TD Jennifer Carroll MacNeill tweeted: “I don’t share Mary Lou McDonald’s politics of populism or her approach to violence. But I don’t want to see her portrayed as a witch. Or any woman. Enough. Let’s deal with the issues of our day – straight and direct.”

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (28)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie