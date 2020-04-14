This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Mary Lou McDonald confirms she has tested positive for Covid-19

McDonald developed post-viral pleurisy in her right lung over the weekend.

By Christina Finn Tuesday 14 Apr 2020, 12:10 PM
SINN FÉIN LEADER Mary Lou McDonald has confirmed that she received a positive diagnosis for Covid-19 yesterday.

In a statement, McDonald said she was tested 16 days ago on 28 March.

She has thanked everyone who has sent their good wishes over the past number of weeks and said she will be back at work next Monday.

McDonald said:

“Yesterday afternoon, I received a positive diagnosis for Covid-19 having been tested on Saturday, 28th March.

“The Public Health Doctor informs me that I am no longer infected or infectious, and this is a great relief after weeks of being very unwell.

“I had a setback in my recovery at the weekend and developed post-viral pleurisy in my right lung. I am on medication and responding very well, and I fully expect to be back at work next Monday.

McDonald said her thoughts and solidarity are with everyone who is sick at this time, stating that her gratitude is with the doctors, nurses, carers and everyone who looks after the public.

“My sympathy is with every bereaved family. I am heartbroken for you.

“My appeal to everyone is to stay safe, stay home and stay apart. You do not want to get this virus.

“Thanks to everyone who has asked after me and sent good wishes. Your kindness is much appreciated and I’ll be back next week. There is much work to be done – Ireland must change for the better.”

Early last month, McDonald was forced to postpone meetings and stay at home with her children after a coronavirus case was confirmed at their school.

