This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Sunday 17 March, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Offensive and embarrassing': Coveney criticises McDonald for posing beside anti-English sign at parade

In response, Sinn Féin said the partition of Ireland is “divisive and offensive”.

By Órla Ryan Sunday 17 Mar 2019, 11:02 AM
53 minutes ago 15,037 Views 44 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4547437

TÁNAISTE SIMON COVENEY has criticised Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald for posing beside an anti-English banner at the St Patrick’s Day parade in New York.

Sinn Féin yesterday shared images of McDonald standing beside a number of banners at the parade, including one which read: ‘England Get Out Of Ireland’.

Coveney was not impressed, this morning tweeting that the gesture was “offensive, divisive and an embarrassment”.

“Grow up, this is NOT Ireland in 2019! We are better than this!,” he wrote.

The DUP also took offence to the image, saying it sums up Sinn Féin’s “attitude to explanations, truth and respect”.

Derry MP Gregory Campbell said: “When slogans such as “Brits out” or “England out of Ireland” are used the unionist community are well within their rights to see themselves as the intended focus.

“The ‘British presence in Ireland’ is the unionist population in Northern Ireland.”

In response, a spokesperson for Sinn Féin told TheJournal.ie: “The most divisive and offensive act on this island for almost the last 100 years has been the partition of Ireland.

It should come as no surprise that Sinn Féin wants a new united Ireland under the provisions of Good Friday Agreement. The faux outrage of some of our political opponents owes more to the silly season of a holiday weekend and petty political point scoring.

“However if Simon Coveney and the government is serious about achieving a new and agreed united Ireland then he should immediately convene an all-Ireland forum on Irish unity.”

The party has recently stepped up calls for a border poll as Brexit negotiations continue, noting the negative impacts Britain leaving the European Union could have in Northern Ireland.

Opinion polls have shown that the majority of people in the Republic want a border poll in the event of a no-deal Brexit, and that six in 10 people want to see a united Ireland in their lifetime.

However, others fear holding a poll in the near future would only intensify divisions in Northern Ireland, which has been without a devolved government since January 2017.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (44)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Senator punches teen who egged him for blaming New Zealand attack on immigration
    70,940  0
    2
    		Taoiseach marches alongside Conor McGregor in Chicago's St Patrick's Day parade
    68,450  20
    3
    		Main suspect in New Zealand terror attack appears in court as victims' families prepare for funerals
    50,387  0
    Fora
    1
    		Why Ireland's employment laws need a revamp to reflect 'techno-stress'
    305  0
    2
    		3fe coffee guru Colin Harmon is writing book number two after opening cafe number five
    253  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Dublin v Tyrone, Kerry v Mayo - Saturday night football match tracker
    101,199  23
    2
    		As it happened: Tipperary v Dublin, Galway v Roscommon, Waterford v Clare — Saturday GAA match tracker
    94,580  10
    3
    		As it happened: Wales v Ireland, Six Nations
    76,399  183
    DailyEdge
    1
    		The Gleesons, Una Healy, and Olivia Jade... it's our celeb winners and losers of the week
    6,447  0
    2
    		14 Irish shows, movies, and documentaries to watch on Netflix over St Patrick's weekend
    4,964  1
    3
    		Here are 10 of the best beauty gems worth rooting around in TK Maxx for right now
    4,509  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    CHICAGO
    An unexpected guest and a luminous river: Leo ends St Patrick's trip not being centre of attention
    An unexpected guest and a luminous river: Leo ends St Patrick's trip not being centre of attention
    Taoiseach says he wasn't nervous ahead of Pence speech: 'I wanted to express Ireland's values'
    Taoiseach marches alongside Conor McGregor in Chicago's St Patrick's Day parade
    SHOOTING
    Man whose wife was killed in NZ terror attack says he forgives gunman, as death toll rises to 50
    Man whose wife was killed in NZ terror attack says he forgives gunman, as death toll rises to 50
    71 year-old who jumped into gunfire to save others is first named victim of New Zealand attacks
    Main suspect in New Zealand terror attack appears in court as victims' families prepare for funerals
    LEO VARADKAR
    Every child should be taught the words of Amhrán na bhFiann in primary school, says Taoiseach
    Every child should be taught the words of Amhrán na bhFiann in primary school, says Taoiseach
    'I'm dying, but I want to thank the nurses': Dozens write to Taoiseach to support nurses' strike
    Taoiseach: 'It is not going to be a case of everything being alright. Brexit is bad news'
    OPINION
    The Irish For: The word Tory comes from the Irish word tóraí meaning a bandit or outlaw
    The Irish For: The word Tory comes from the Irish word tóraí meaning a bandit or outlaw
    Opinion: In many ways St Patrick's Day is an Irish American festival
    From the Garden: 'Traditionally Irish people put their spuds in the ground on or around St Patrick’s Day'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie