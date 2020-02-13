This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Thursday 13 February, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Mary Lou McDonald: 'Will Fianna Fáil sign up for change? That's the big question'

Newly election SF TDs met for the first time today.

By Christina Finn Thursday 13 Feb 2020, 11:58 AM
1 hour ago 7,513 Views 72 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5005841

SINN FÉIN LEADER Mary Lou McDonald has told her newly elected TDs that the big questions is will Fianna Fáil be party of the change the people voted for.

Speaking in Dublin ahead of a meeting of her parliamentary party, she also said a referendum on Irish unity is a key part of the Good Friday Agreement and preparations must begin.

In a packed out room, McDonald said she will today speak to the Social Democrats, after speaking with People Before Profit, Labour and the Green Party yesterday. 

She confirmed that she wrote to Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin ahead of his party’s first parliamentary party meeting after the election. 

McDonald admitted that there are “big policy incompatibilities between us and Fianna Fáil. Of that there is no doubt”. 

However, she said the objective of any new government is change, and she asked whether Fianna Fáil were willing to be a part of that. 

“Will Fianna Fáil sign up for that change? The type of change the people voted for,” she asked, 

The SF leader said “it will be quite the challenge for them to sign up to this type of programme for government but Micheál Martin has said that he is a democrat, he listens to the people and respects the decision of the people, so he knows that the people want change”. 

“So can Fianna Fáil be a part of that change? That is the big questions. There is an obligation on all of us to act urgently.”

On the issue of Irish unity, she said:

“It is a duty of the Irish Government to commence this process. Unionists should not fear a debate and discussions about the future.

“This must be an engaging and forward-looking debate.”

McDonald is due to meet the Social Democrats at noon, the same time in which Fianna Fáil TDs will be meeting in Leinster House. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (72)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie