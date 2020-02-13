Mary Lou McDonald: 'Will Fianna Fáil sign up for change? That's the big question'

SINN FÉIN LEADER Mary Lou McDonald has told her newly elected TDs that the big questions is will Fianna Fáil be party of the change the people voted for.

Speaking in Dublin ahead of a meeting of her parliamentary party, she also said a referendum on Irish unity is a key part of the Good Friday Agreement and preparations must begin.

In a packed out room, McDonald said she will today speak to the Social Democrats, after speaking with People Before Profit, Labour and the Green Party yesterday.

She confirmed that she wrote to Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin ahead of his party’s first parliamentary party meeting after the election.

McDonald admitted that there are “big policy incompatibilities between us and Fianna Fáil. Of that there is no doubt”.

However, she said the objective of any new government is change, and she asked whether Fianna Fáil were willing to be a part of that.

“Will Fianna Fáil sign up for that change? The type of change the people voted for,” she asked,

The SF leader said “it will be quite the challenge for them to sign up to this type of programme for government but Micheál Martin has said that he is a democrat, he listens to the people and respects the decision of the people, so he knows that the people want change”.

“So can Fianna Fáil be a part of that change? That is the big questions. There is an obligation on all of us to act urgently.”

Mary Lou: "We said the election could shape Ireland for the next decade, my friends, lo and behold, that assessment proved to be correct" pic.twitter.com/DBHKSBA4RW — Christina Finn (@christinafinn8) February 13, 2020 Source: Christina Finn /Twitter

On the issue of Irish unity, she said:

“It is a duty of the Irish Government to commence this process. Unionists should not fear a debate and discussions about the future.

“This must be an engaging and forward-looking debate.”

McDonald is due to meet the Social Democrats at noon, the same time in which Fianna Fáil TDs will be meeting in Leinster House.