McDonald invokes Northern Ireland peace process in address at Pro-Palestine rally in London

SINN FÉIN LEADER Mary Lou McDonald has referred to Ireland’s “own long journey of conflict” as she appealed for peace in a speech at a pro-Palestine rally held in London today.

McDonald took part in today’s march through the UK’s capital city, walking alongside Palestine’s ambassador to the UK, Husam Zomlot.

Thousands of people gathered in the city for the protest, part of a global day of action involving 30 countries, to call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

Addressing the crowd, McDonald said the Palestinian “nightmare” has gone on too long.

Demanding a ceasefire, the Sinn Féin leader said:

“We seek a new horizon of freedom, of peace, of security.

“To the cynics, the indifferent, the belligerent, who say that this can’t happen, that peace and Palestinian freedom is a dream too far, I say this standing here in London, in common cause with you, having walked our own long journey out of conflict, of building a peace for twenty-five years.

I say this can happen, this must happen, that all of us must ensure it will happen.”

Referring to South Africa’s genocide case against Israel, McDonald said the country has shown others what it means to lead.

“Israel must be held to account, the slaughter must end now, governments everywhere must call for ceasefires,” McDonald said.

“We won’t be silenced in the face of genocide – a genocide that is broadcast every day for nearly one hundred days now,” she added.

Former UK Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn also spoke at the event.

Husam Zomlot, the Palestinian ambassador to the UK, accused the British Government of “complicity” with Israel.

He said Palestine was a “nation of freedom fighters”, saying: “I stand before you with a broken heart, but not a broken spirit.”

Meanwhile in Ireland, thousands also gathered in Dublin city calling for an end to Israel’s campaign in Gaza, which has taken over 20,000 lives to date, according to the health ministry in the region.

With reporting from Press Association.