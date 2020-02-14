This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 14 February, 2020
McDonald has phone call with Micheál Martin after he rejected speaking to SF about forming government

The phone call lasted for 15 minutes this afternoon.

By Orla Dwyer Friday 14 Feb 2020, 5:58 PM
9 minutes ago 1,473 Views 15 Comments
Mary Lou McDonald and Micheál Martin talked today.
Image: Photojoiner/RollingNews.ie
Mary Lou McDonald and Micheál Martin talked today.
Mary Lou McDonald and Micheál Martin talked today.
Image: Photojoiner/RollingNews.ie

PARTY LEADERS MARY Lou McDonald and Micheál Martin have had a phone call this afternoon, and McDonald will be writing to Martin “in the coming days”. 

The phone call between the Fianna Fáil and Sinn Féin leaders this afternoon lasted for 15 minutes.

It follows after Micheál Martin rejected speaking with Sinn Féin abut forming a government after a meeting of the Fianna Fáil parliamentary party yesterday. 

“I told Micheál Martin that people who voted for Sinn Féin and those who voted more widely for change are angry that Fianna Fáil is denying them the respect of sitting down with the party that represents them,” McDonald said in a statement today . 

The Sinn Féin leader said throuhout the campaign she said she would “talk to everyone” after the election because “that is what we are duty bound to do with our respective mandates”. 

McDonald said she will write again to Martin in the coming days “to set out the substance” of Sinn Féin’s position. She has asked Martin to do the same. 

“Any meeting between us should be about building homes, giving workers and families a break, advancing Irish unity and delivering on the desire of the people for a new government for change,” McDonald said. 

The Sinn Féin leader said earlier today that the refusals from Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael to govern with Sinn Féin are “quite disgraceful”. 

Sinn Féin won 24% of the popular vote on the polling day last Saturday. Both Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil said before 8 February that they would not go into government withthe party. 

Sinn Féin has 37 TDs – 15 more than they had when the Dáil was dissolved – leading to the two big parties being repeatedly questioned on whether they would reconsider working with Sinn Féin.

Fine Gael ministers – Varadkar included -  have repeatedly said that they would consider going into government with all parties but Sinn Féin. 

Last night, Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin said that his party would not consider going into government with Sinn Féin. 

Fianna Fáil has been contacted for comment on today’s conversation. 

