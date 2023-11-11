'We’ll work hard to win your trust': McDonald says she wants to form a Govt without FF and FG

MARY LOU MCDONALD has said Sinn Féin will “work hard” to win the trust of voters, telling the Sinn Féin Ard Fheis this evening that she wants to form a government “without Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil”.

Addressing the 1,000 delegates gathered in the Technological University of Shannon Campus in Athlone, Westmeath, McDonald also used her speech to call out the action of Israel in recent weeks as “war crimes”.

In a wide-ranging speech, the Sinn Féin leader said that housing is her party’s number one priority.

“The stark choice at the next election is between a worsening housing crisis under this government or a new government, led by Sinn Féin that will fix housing, once and for all. I’m asking everyone watching tonight to back Sinn Féin’s ambitious vision for housing,” she said.



McDonald said her party wants to lead an Ireland where “orange and green” is reconciled and where there is “no place for racism, Islamophobia, Anti-Semitism, sexism, homophobia, transphobia, or sectarianism”.

Appealing to viewers of the televised address, the Sinn Féin leader said:

Ireland is changing and we are ready to lead.

“A new government without Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil for the first time in a hundred years. Just imagine that.

“That would be the very best outcome from the General Election. Of course, the people will make that call. It’s your decision. We take nothing for granted. There are no inevitabilities.

“We’ll work hard to win your trust, your support, and your vote to elect enough Sinn Féin TDs to form a government for change,” she said.

“We ask for our chance. The others have had theirs. The longer they remain in power the worse things get. I’m asking you to back Sinn Féin. To back change and the future that you and your family deserve,” said McDonald.

‘War crimes’

Turning to the Israel-Hamas conflict, she welcomed the Palestinian ambassador to Ireland Jilan Abdalmajid who had addressed the Ard Fheis earlier in the day.

“Israel claims to act in self-defence. Carpet bombing civilians, Collective punishment, massacring children in their thousands is not defence.

Advertisement

“These are not justifiable responses to the horrific attack by Hamas’ on October 7th. The world sees Israeli actions for what they are.

“Barbaric. Hateful. Cowardly. War crimes,” said McDonald.

She said now is “moment of reckoning for world leaders, for the European Union, a test of commitment to human rights, peace, democracy”.

McDonald said Israel cannot be allowed to commit atrocities with impunity, and called on the government to support her party’s motion next week to refer Israel to the International Criminal Court.

There was a standing ovation and applause from the crowd when McDonald called for the expulsion of the Israeli ambassador to Ireland, stating: “send her home”.

Pledge to fix housing ‘once and for all’

On the issue of housing, she said it is the priority issue, adding that government claims their housing plan is working.

“If this is success, may we never see their failures. They say housing can’t be fixed overnight. They’ve had over a decade. Their record – crisis,” she said.

“We need a new government to bring energy, pace, and the plan to fix housing. Sinn Féin will build genuinely affordable homes, build enough of them, get the targets right, increase capital expenditure.

“Cut rents, giving a month’s rent back to every renter, and ban rent increases for three years. Implement a real emergency response to the scourge of homelessness,” said McDonald.

Making a number of party pledges, she said Sinn Fein will resolve the housing crisis, resource healthcare, provide affordable childcare, invest in higher education, and deliver infrastructure on budget and on time.

McDonald also committed to nurturing Ireland’s flair for enterprise to deliver decent well-paid and secure jobs.

“The right to retire on your pension at sixty-five. That’s what we’re about,” she added.

“We will house our people. We will make healthcare accessible to all. We will win the race against climate change. And friends, in our time, we will unite our country and build a nation home for everyone.

This is the momentous task before us. Let’s make change happen now. Let’s make change happen for everyone,” she concluded.