This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Friday 14 February, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Mary Lou McDonald: 'Quite disgraceful' that Sinn Féin excluded by FF and FG

McDonald referred to Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael as the “old boys’ club” at a press conference in Cabra today.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Friday 14 Feb 2020, 11:25 AM
36 minutes ago 8,737 Views 64 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5007316

SINN FÉIN LEADER Mary Lou McDonald has said that it’s “quite disgraceful” that the “old boys club” would set aside the democratic mandate her party received in the general election.

Sinn Féin won 24% of the popular vote in the general election; around 10 percentage points ahead of its last general election result, and propelling it ahead of what had been Ireland’s two biggest parties, Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael.

Both parties said ahead of polling day on Saturday 8 February that they would not go into government with Sinn Féin, with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar referring to them as “not a normal party”. 

Although the party won the largest share of first-preference votes, they didn’t win the most Dáil seats because they only ran 42 candidates (80 TDs is a majority). Fianna Fáil has the largest share of Dáil seats on 38, and Fine Gael won 35.

Sinn Féin has 37 TDs – 15 more than they had when the Dáil was dissolved – leading to the two big parties being repeatedly questioned on whether they would reconsider working with Sinn Féin.

Fine Gael ministers – Varadkar included -  have repeatedly said that they would consider going into government with all parties but Sinn Féin. 

Last night, Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin said that his party would not consider going into government with Sinn Féin. 

Speaking to reporters at a press event in Cabra, McDonald said that the idea that a Fianna Fáil or a Fine Gael government represented change was “farcical”.

Tweet by @Louise O’Reilly TD for Dublin Fingal Source: Louise O’Reilly TD for Dublin Fingal/Twitter

The differences in the parties manifestos has been cited by both Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil as a reason to exclude going into government with Sinn Féin; addressing this, McDonald said: “The truth is that we have huge policy differences with Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael. Everybody knows that.

“But people also know that we have a mandate to be in government, we have a mandate to build houses, to cut rents and freeze them, to get the pension age back to 65, to get to grips with the health service and to deliver a government of change.

Any suggestion that Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael together represent change is farcical. Transparently farcical. 

“I think it is actually quite disgraceful that the old boys’ club of Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael believe that they can set aside the democratic mandate of Sinn Féin.

I have no sense of entitlement to anything, but I can tell you this much: the people who vote for us, the people who we represent, hundreds of thousands of us are entitled to respect.

When asked about the Green Party, the Social Democrats and other parties who may be asked to form a government with Fine Gael or Fianna Fáil, Mary Lou simply said:

“Don’t do it.”

- with reporting from Sean Murray in Cabra

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (64)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie