Mary Lou receives most Dáil votes, but no Taoiseach has been elected today

SINN FÉIN LEADER Mary Lou McDonald has received the most votes to become the next Taoiseach in the Dáil today.

However, despite receiving 45 votes, both Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil, and other smaller parties, such as the Green Party voted against McDonald in greater numbers, with 84 voting against her and 29 abstentions.

The Social Democrats abstained from today’s vote – likely the first of many votes for the next Taoiseach in the coming weeks, if not months.

McDonald received 45 votes, with her own party of 37 voting for her, as well as Joan Collins from Independents 4 Change as well as the five members of Solidarity-People Before Profit.

Independent TD Thomas Pringle also voted for the Sinn Féin leader.

Fine Gael’s Leo Varadkar got 36 votes in favour of him continuing as Taoiseach, with 107 votes against and 16 abstentions.

There were 41 votes in favour of Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin becoming Taoiseach, with 97 against and 19 abstentions.

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan received 12 votes in favour of him as Taoiseach, with 115 votes against and 28 TDs abstaining.

- with reporting from Gráinne Ní Aodha