Mary Lou McDonald: 'I may well be the next Taoiseach'

SINN FÉIN LEADER Mary Lou McDonald has said that she “may well be the next Taoiseach” when the Dáil sits again following the general election.

She made the comments at an impromptu walkabout on Dublin’s Moore Street this afternoon with her party currently on 37 seats in the 33rd Dáil.

The 33rd Dáil is due to sit for the first time in nine days’ time.

The formation of the next government is up in the air, with combinations involving Sinn Féin-Fianna Fáil-Fine Gael and potentially other parties possible.

Speaking on Morning Ireland earlier, Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald reiterated that her preference is for a government without Fianna Fáil or Fine Gael.

However, she said she will speak to every party and independents about government formation.

McDonald said Sinn Féin has already been in touch with the Green Party, the Social Democrats and Solidarity-People Before Profit, and will also talk to independents and Labour, “everybody outside the old two”, to establish “whether or not there are the numbers to deliver a government without Fianna Fáil or Fine Gael”.

McDonald added: “Of course I’ll talk to Micheál Martin and Leo Varadkar and I think the democratic thing is for them to speak to me too. I’ll speak to everyone because that’s what grown-up people do.”

Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar has repeatedly ruled out going into coalition with Sinn Féin, but it is believed Fianna Fáil’s similar stance on the matter may be softening.

More as we get it…