This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 3 °C Monday 10 February, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Mary Lou McDonald: 'I may well be the next Taoiseach'

The Dáil is set to sit in nine days’ time.

By Sean Murray Monday 10 Feb 2020, 4:08 PM
28 minutes ago 11,727 Views 29 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5001514
Image: Niall Carson/PA Images
Image: Niall Carson/PA Images

SINN FÉIN LEADER Mary Lou McDonald has said that she “may well be the next Taoiseach” when the Dáil sits again following the general election.

She made the comments at an impromptu walkabout on Dublin’s Moore Street this afternoon with her party currently on 37 seats in the 33rd Dáil.

The 33rd Dáil is due to sit for the first time in nine days’ time.

The formation of the next government is up in the air, with combinations involving Sinn Féin-Fianna Fáil-Fine Gael and potentially other parties possible.

Speaking on Morning Ireland earlier, Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald reiterated that her preference is for a government without Fianna Fáil or Fine Gael.

However, she said she will speak to every party and independents about government formation.

McDonald said Sinn Féin has already been in touch with the Green Party, the Social Democrats and Solidarity-People Before Profit, and will also talk to independents and Labour, “everybody outside the old two”, to establish “whether or not there are the numbers to deliver a government without Fianna Fáil or Fine Gael”.

McDonald added: “Of course I’ll talk to Micheál Martin and Leo Varadkar and I think the democratic thing is for them to speak to me too. I’ll speak to everyone because that’s what grown-up people do.”

Related Reads

10.02.20 Poll-toppers: the 10 candidates who secured the most first-preference votes in this year's election
10.02.20 PBP's Gino Kenny, who conceded defeat yesterday, retains Dublin Mid-West seat
10.02.20 What are the coalition options for the next government, and what are the leaders' stances?

Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar has repeatedly ruled out going into coalition with Sinn Féin, but it is believed Fianna Fáil’s similar stance on the matter may be softening. 

More as we get it…

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (29)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie