This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Monday 15 April, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Mary Lowry's evidence called into question by murder accused Patrick Quirke's defence laywers

Quirke has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Bobby Ryan in 2011.

By Eoin Reynolds Monday 15 Apr 2019, 5:14 PM
1 hour ago 5,447 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4592949
File photo. Mary Lowry arriving at the Criminal Courts of Justice
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
File photo. Mary Lowry arriving at the Criminal Courts of Justice
File photo. Mary Lowry arriving at the Criminal Courts of Justice
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

MARY LOWRY IS manipulative and her evidence about Patrick Quirke contained lies and should not be believed, defence lawyers have told a jury at the Central Criminal Court love rival trial.

On Day two of the defence closing speech Bernard Condon SC went through the evidence of Lowry, detailing what he told the six men and six women is evidence of her attempts to rewrite history. 

Quirke (50) of Breanshamore, Co Tipperary has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Bobby Ryan, a part-time DJ known as Mr Moonlight. Mr Ryan went missing on 3 June 2011 after leaving his girlfriend Mary Lowry’s home at about 6.30am.

His body was found in an underground run-off tank on the farm owned by Lowry and leased by the accused at Fawnagown, Tipperary 22 months later in April 2013. The prosecution has claimed Quirke murdered Ryan so he could rekindle an affair with Lowry (52).

Condon opened by telling the jury to consider the quality, not the quantity of the evidence they have heard. Much of it, he said, relied on Mary Lowry and even if proven true, would say nothing about murder but suggest she was in a relationship with Quirke that was at different times good, bad, and indifferent. The end of the relationship was bitter and petty, like many relationships when they break up.

‘Her own mind’ 

Lowry’s first attempt to revise history, he said, was when she said that the accused was not good friends with her late husband Martin Lowry. All the evidence, he said, states otherwise.

In the witness box she described her affair with Quirke as “sordid”  but Condon asked if this was just her talking with hindsight, looking back on something she now regrets and trying to put herself in the best light possible. She had also said that she was “controlled” by Quirke but, Condon said, this is based only on Lowry’s unsupported evidence.

He asked them to consider the statement made to gardaí by her brother Eddie Quigley in which he said he told Patrick Quirke: “Mary will make up her own mind and you and me won’t change that.”

That, Condon said, is a very different view of Mary Lowry to the “naive or vulnerable person she seeks to put across”. She was, counsel said, “about the business of manipulation. She was manipulative.”

He further asked whether the episode when she gave out to Bobby Ryan for five hours travelling back from Bundoran because he had spent the previous night dancing and talking to another woman was evidence that Lowry was controlled or controlling.

She had made light of it, Condon said, telling the jury that his ear must have been “reddened”. But Condon reminded them that Bobby Ryan’s response was to suggest that they end the relationship.

She lied in her account of what happened in Bundoran, Condon said. Firstly, she told gardaí that Bobby wasn’t feeling well and didn’t want to dance. When he went to the toilet she started dancing with another man and when she came back Bobby was dancing with another woman and spent hours chatting to her.

In her evidence to the jury,  Condon said, she said she asked Bobby’s permission to dance with another man and he said it was fine. This, he said, was an “out and out lie”. She had also changed her story, counsel said, from saying that Bobby had met the woman the night before to saying this was a woman he knew from years ago and they were just chatting about old times and therefore there was no problem.

If she can’t give a coherent story about this incident, Condon asked the jury how they can believe what she says about Patrick Quirke.

Comments are closed as legal proceedings are ongoing.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Eoin Reynolds

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie