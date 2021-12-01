New mask rules for primary school children came into effect this morning

NEW RULES ON children wearing masks in schools come into effect today.

Yesterday, following a Cabinet meeting, the Government decided that children aged nine and older will be advised to wear masks in particular indoor settings, including schools, shops and public transport, subject to a review in mid-February.

In schools, the measures applies to children in third class and older classes.

Advisories on masks have been sent to schools, with a spokesperson saying that schools will have the discretion to introduce a rule whereby students can’t attend school without a mask.

This morning, Norma Foley, the Minister for Education, said that the mask recommendation for children followed advice from experts that it would curtail the spread of the virus.

Speaking on Newstalk Breakfast, the Minister said that mask wearing at second level has been a success.

“This is an expert public health recommendation, it is for the benefit of all children in our schools from third class up.

“There has been extraordinary buy-in from students in our schools, and from parents and guardians, and from school communities as regards all of the public health measures that are required in our schools.

“And we have always, in the education sector, followed the recommendation of public health,” she said.

The Minister said that she accepted that some children may struggle with wearing masks.

“I recognise that there may well be issues of exception, where there may be difficultly for a child in terms of wearing a mask.

“A child with complex needs, for example, or if a child has any difficulty with breathing or other relevant medical conditions, there will be exemptions and they will be very clear exemptions in that respect.

“But I also want to say that this operates at second level, it has operated seamlessly at second level.

“And again there has been extraordinary buy-in from all concerned”.

Minister Foley said that children who refuse to wear masks, with out a medical exemption, will be asked to leave school.

“There is absolute clarity that there is a requirement and a recommendation from public health that for the benefit and protection of children, that those from third class up would wear the masks.

“Students who do not comply, and do not have a medical basis, will be asked to stand down from school. This is one measure in a suite of measures that operate within our schools.

“This is regarded as a protection for children – individually, collectively and the school community.

“We would wish that we were not in a COVID situation, we would wish that we are not in an emergency situation, and a challenging situation for our children and our communities, but we are,” she added.

Last night Health Minister Stephen Donnelly claimed that fresh air circulating, open windows and CO2 monitors will solve outbreaks in schools.

The Minister, speaking on RTE Primetime, said that the Antimicrobial Resistance and Infection Control (Amric), a HSE group of experts, has recommended the measure.

“Advice from the experts at the moment is that co2 monitors and fresh air circulating with windows and so forth that is the way to go.

“So we have there was a subgroup within effort and then there’s a group in the HSE called Amric. That was set up for antimicrobial resistance, but is now providing the the the recommendations on this” he said.

The Minister said that Amric had made the recommendations his Department is following. While Nphet noted the report they did not endorse the viewpoint of the other expert group.

“But I think ventilation as with antigen testing, and a lot of other things, there’s a lot of people who know an awful lot about this who are saying well, you know, some are concluding one thing somewhere concluding the other ultimately the advice into government which is what we have to go on, is that the ventilation measures in place in schools, co2 monitors and the rest is sufficient,” he said.

The Minister said that he did not accept suggestions that Hepa filters, which are claimed to clean and purify the air, is the solution to school outbreaks.

Cabinet ministers agreed that parents should aim to reduce socialisation indoors for children aged 12 and younger over the next two weeks.

As the incidence of the virus remains high, particularly among younger age groups, NPHET recommended to Government last week that face coverings should be worn by children aged nine and older.

Until now, children under the age of 13 have been exempt from mask requirements, with a few exceptions; some were asked to wear masks in healthcare settings, Covid-19 test centres, and if they were attending secondary school.

Meanwhile the Chief Medical Officer, Tony Holohan, has written to parents of school children to work together to reduce the incidence of Covid-19 among primary schools.

In the letter Holohan sets out the new restrictions and explaining the public health rationale behind them.

The public health doctor said he is hopeful that if this concerted effort takes place, “we can make a real difference to the incidence of disease in children and in the wider public”.

“In a very short period of time, we have seen a significant and rapid deterioration in the epidemiological situation, and a resultant very high incidence in the as yet unvaccinated 5 to 11 year old age group”.

“This is a cause for some concern. It is therefore imperative that we move quickly as soon as we notice a significant change in incidence.”