This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 18 °C Saturday 20 June, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Archbishop criticises limit on numbers attending Mass while shops are 'brimming with people'

Churches and other places of worship will be reopened on 29 June.

By Conor McCrave Saturday 20 Jun 2020, 2:47 PM
1 hour ago 8,979 Views 50 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5128298
Archbishop Diarmuid Martin pictured here with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.
Image: RollingNews.ie
Archbishop Diarmuid Martin pictured here with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.
Archbishop Diarmuid Martin pictured here with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.
Image: RollingNews.ie

THE ARCHBISHOP of Dublin has criticised public health advice which allows for a maximum of 50 people in attendance at Mass while “large retail outlets [are] brimming with people”. 

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar announced yesterday that religious buildings and places of worship can reopen in Phase 3 starting on 29 June but that indoor gatherings are restricted to a maximum of 50 people. 

Archbishop Diarmuid Martin today criticised the decision and said it would mean less than 1% of people in many parishes – many of which number in the thousands – being able to gather for Mass.

“It seems strange that in a Church with a capacity of 1,500 people which has been scrupulously fitted out for conformity with social distancing and with clear indications about movement and interaction of people within Church, that only 50 people might be present, while we all see a situation in which large retail outlets brimming with people,” he said. 

He called for “a more reasonable and responsible” approach for churches where there is capacity to hold more than 50 people while still abiding to public health advice on social distancing.

“The numbers would not be very large. In some cases, it is not just a question of the limitation to 50 people in a large parish Church, but this would effectively mean that only 50 people out of a parish of over 10,000 might be able to attend.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

He also said that under the current limitations, around 10 families would be able to attend a mass service.

In his address yesterday, Varadkar said: “Mass gatherings will be limited to 50 people indoors and 200 people outdoors until 20 July. All going well, this will rise to 100 people indoors and 500 people outdoors thereafter.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Conor McCrave
@Conor_McCrave
conor.mccrave@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (50)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie