No licences to be given for events of more than 5,000 people until September at earliest

THE GOVERNMENT HAS announced that no licenced events of over 5,000 people will be allowed to take place until September at the earliest.

A ban on mass gatherings has been in place since 24 March; ‘licenced events’ include concerts and festivals.

Further health advice will be updated in advance of 5 May, the government said in a statement.

It said that while restricting mass gatherings is a decision to be taken by the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET), local authorities have been advised by the government that event promoters should be informed that events requiring licences in excess of 5,000 “will not be considered for the period up to the end of August”.

It said that this was decided “taking account of the impacts on the integrity of the licensing process in the short-term due to restrictions on stakeholder involvement”.

This will be kept under review in line with NPHET advice on mass gatherings in general.

Health Minister Simon Harris has said previously that the Irish public will have to learn to live with the virus circulating; hinting that although some restrictions may be lifted during the summer, others like social distancing measures will remain for some time yet.