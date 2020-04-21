This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 14 °C Tuesday 21 April, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

No licences to be given for events of more than 5,000 people until September at earliest

A ban on mass gatherings has been in place since 24 March.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Tuesday 21 Apr 2020, 5:16 PM
17 minutes ago 26,680 Views 41 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5080226
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

THE GOVERNMENT HAS announced that no licenced events of over 5,000 people will be allowed to take place until September at the earliest.

A ban on mass gatherings has been in place since 24 March; ‘licenced events’ include concerts and festivals.

Further health advice will be updated in advance of 5 May, the government said in a statement.

It said that while restricting mass gatherings is a decision to be taken by the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET), local authorities have been advised by the government that event promoters should be informed that events requiring licences in excess of 5,000 “will not be considered for the period up to the end of August”.

It said that this was decided “taking account of the impacts on the integrity of the licensing process in the short-term due to restrictions on stakeholder involvement”.

This will be kept under review in line with NPHET advice on mass gatherings in general.

Health Minister Simon Harris has said previously that the Irish public will have to learn to live with the virus circulating; hinting that although some restrictions may be lifted during the summer, others like social distancing measures will remain for some time yet.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (41)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie