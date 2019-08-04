This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 19 °C Sunday 4 August, 2019
Nine killed in Ohio shooting and 16 wounded in latest mass shooting

The shooter was shot dead by police.

By Garreth MacNamee Sunday 4 Aug 2019, 9:19 AM
5 hours ago 55,682 Views 91 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4752545
Police at the shooting in Texas.
Image: Josh Bachman via PA
Police at the shooting in Texas.
Police at the shooting in Texas.
Image: Josh Bachman via PA

Updated 4 hours ago

AT LEAST NINE people have been killed in a mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio, police said, adding that the assailant was shot dead by responding officers.

The incident occurred shortly after 1:00 am (6am Irish time) in the popular bar and nightlife Oregon district of the city, Police Lieutenant Colonel Matt Carper said.

“We had one shooter that we are aware of and multiple victims,” he told reporters.

“The shooter is deceased, from gunshot wounds from the responding officers,” he said, adding no police were injured.

“We have nine victims deceased … and we have approximately 16 more victims hospitalised right now in unknown conditions.”

The suspect had opened fire on the street firing “a long gun with multiple rounds”.

Police were working to identify the shooter and the FBI were on scene to provide any necessary assistance, he said. 

The shooting came just hours after 20 people were killed by a gunman in El Paso, Texas.

Carper said Oregon was “a very safe part of downtown” Dayton and very popular with visitors.

“Fortunately we had multiple officers in the immediate vicinity when this incident started so there was a very short timeline of violence, for that we’ve very fortunate.

“It’s a very tragic incident and we’re doing everything we can to investigate it and try to identify the motivation behind this,” said Carper.

“We’re still interviewing obviously a lot of witnesses as well as officers to determine if anyone else was involved,” he said.

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

