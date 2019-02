GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING the death of a man at the Mater Misericordiae University Hospital, Dublin.

The man, who was a patient aged in his 50s, died after falling from a fourth-floor window at the hospital.

The incident occurred at around 12pm yesterday.

In a statement to TheJournal.ie, the Mater Hospital said that due to patient confidentiality, it does not comment on individual cases.

Gardaí are investigating the death as a tragic incident.