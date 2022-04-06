#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 11°C Wednesday 6 April 2022
Mater Hospital urges public to not attend emergency department due to Covid-19 pressures

The hospital has advised people to either attend minor-injury units or their GP

By Tadgh McNally Wednesday 6 Apr 2022, 2:38 PM
Ambulances outside the Mater Hospital
Image: Leah Farrell
Image: Leah Farrell

THE MATER HOSPITAL has appealed to the public to avoid attending their emergency department due to a combination of Covid-19-related staff absences and high volumes of people attending the ED.

According to the hospital, their services are under “extreme pressure” due to the volume of people who are attending the hospital alongside high volumes of staff absences due to Covid-19 and the transmission of the virus.

The hospital has said that patients who are currently attending their ED are facing “lengthy waiting times” before they are seen.

In a statement, the hospital advised people with non-emergency issues to go to either a minor-injury unit or their GP.

“Where possible, the Mater advises patients with non-emergency conditions to seek assistance from other parts of the health service such as minor injury units or their GP,” said a spokesperson for the Mater in a statement.

“However, any patient who is in need of emergency hospital care will of course be seen and the Mater would urge such patients not to delay and to seek such care.”

It comes as 568 patients who have been admitted to hospital are currently on trolleys across the health service today.

As of 8am yesterday, there were 1,360 patients in hospital who have a confirmed case of Covid-19, of whom 54 were receiving treatment in intensive care.

There were also 7,733 new cases of the virus reported by the Department of Health.

Tadgh McNally
@TadghMcN
tadgh@thejournal.ie

