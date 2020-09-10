Mater Private hospitals reach agreement with insurers to cover cost of Covid-19 tests

THE MATER PRIVATE Healthcare Group has reached an agreement with all health insurance providers to cover the cost of Covid-19 testing and associated fees for patients at its hospitals in Dublin, Cork and Limerick.

In July, the Mater Private Hospital had defended charging patients up to €275 for Covid-19 tests and claimed it had no other choice.

At the time, health insurers had not clarified whether they would cover the cost for the patients.

The hospital group said in July that the pandemic resulted in them reconfiguring their hospital so as to minimise contact with other patients. It also said it had introduced “a robust” screening service which they said came at a “considerable cost”.

It said at the time that the insurers should pick up the bill for the tests.

It has now confirmed that from today, all costs associated with Covid-19 screening and testing for inpatients and outpatients at its hospitals in Dublin, Cork and Limerick will be covered by the patient’s insurer.

Patients holding insurance policies with VHI, Irish Life Health, Laya Healthcare, ESB, Garda Medical Aid and Prison Officers Medical Aid Society who may have incurred a Covid-19 surcharge will be fully reimbursed by the hospital in the coming weeks.

“We are continually focussed on delivering our services with the best interests of our patients and staff in mind,” a spokesperson for the Mater Private Healthcare Group said.

“We took the decision from the start of the Covid-19 pandemic to adopt a series of additional quality, safety and risk management measures that would assure the health and safety of everyone who enters our hospitals and give comfort and reassurance to all,” they said.

“We are pleased to have reached an amicable agreement with all of our insurer partners, meaning our patients will no longer incur any fees for these additional measures which will remain in place as we navigate the delivery of healthcare through the challenges of Covid-19.”