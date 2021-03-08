'Things need to change': Green Party councillor resigns after birth of her first child

A GREEN PARTY councillor has resigned from her role and criticised the lack of maternity leave for elected representatives.

Currently, Ireland does not have legal provisions for TDs, senators or councillors to take maternity leave.

Public office holders have to claim sick leave when they take time off to have and look after their newborn baby.

Justice Minister Helen McEntee is currently pregnant and will become the first Cabinet minister to give birth while in office.

The baby is due in May and McEntee intends to take six months’ leave.

Clare O’Byrne, a councillor on South Dublin County Council, has resigned from her role after the birth of her first child.

“With the arrival of my firstborn, I have come to realise the impossibility of balancing my role as a new mother with that of a councillor,” O’Byrne said in a statement.

“The unavailability of maternity leave for elected representatives is a serious obstacle that prevents women from running for and remaining in office.

“Things need to change, not only for my daughter or the next generation of women in politics, but this generation.”

O’Byrne has been a councillor since February 2020.

Minister of State for Electoral Reform, Malcolm Noonan, said engagement is needed to figure out the changes required for women in politics.

“We can and must do better; we need to engage in a participative process with women in politics to establish what changes are needed in terms of childcare, hours of meetings and moving the role of the elected member more towards strategic bigger-picture policymaking and away from the current clientelist system,” Noonan said in a statement.

Yesterday, it was reported that the former Justice Minister Nora Owen said she does not believe the public would be “thankful” if a new minister were to be appointed to replace McEntee when she has her baby.

The former Fine Gael politician said McEntee will face criticism from the public for taking leave, despite being entitled to take time to take care of her child.

She added that McEntee’s upcoming absence would be “giving somebody, somewhere, a lot of headaches”.