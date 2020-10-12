#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 9°C Monday 12 October 2020
Advertisement

Maths Week: Your Monday puzzle

Fancy a mathematics challenge?

By TheJournal.ie team Monday 12 Oct 2020, 6:15 AM
18 minutes ago 760 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5229973
Image: Shutterstock/Fer Gregory
Image: Shutterstock/Fer Gregory

MATHS WEEK STARTS today and, as is our annual tradition, we’re setting our readers some puzzles. Give them a go!

Day 1: The King of Babylon’s Treasure

Our early ancestors who built Newgrange had to have some mathematical processes to build and orientate the passage tombs over 5,000 years ago. But they left no writings about that so we don’t know what these processes were.

Meanwhile in Mesopotamia, the ancient Sumerians left writing in cuneiform tablets. Their work was recorded as wedge shaped markings in clay tablets. Through these we can discover their mathematics.

Most striking is that the Sumerians used a base 60 or Sexagesimal system. We use base 10, which is handy as we have 10 fingers.

Six tens is 60 so we can also use our fingers in base 60. In fact, a lot of numbers multiply to give 60, that makes 60 useful for making fractions. 60 can be divided by 60 of course and also 30, 20, 15, 12, 10, 6, 5, 4, 3, 2 and 1 giving fractions that could cover a lot of requirements.

This was useful for the Babylonians who needed to reckon land divisions, money and time. This strange system is actually still with us. It is how we count time: 60 seconds in one minute, 60 minutes in one hour.

Here is a puzzle that may involve adding fractions.

The King of Babylon divided a treasure among his Court:

Opening the chest of gold coins, he gave his three chief ministers half the total between them.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Each of his two high priestesses get the same amount as each of the ministers.

The chancellor got half as much as each of the priestesses, and his food taster was left with 10 gold coins. How many gold coins were in the treasure?

This may also be solved by trial and error. Guess a value and see does it work out. If it doesn’t work out, think why? Should you increase of decrease your next estimate?

Come back tomorrow for the answer

About the author:

About the author
TheJournal.ie team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie