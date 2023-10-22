Maths Week: Your Sunday puzzle

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
TODAY IS THE final puzzle we have for you this Maths Week… let us know in the comments how you’ve been doing with our puzzles.
Day eight - How long is a week?
Well, we take a bit of license with nine days when it’s Maths Week as there is too much activity to fit into seven days. This year over 500,000 people have engaged with Maths Week. Our purpose is to promote a positive attitude towards maths, so that people can succeed with it.
We hope you have enjoyed doing the daily puzzles. We hope also that we have given you some appreciation of how mathematical discoveries come about.
Mathematics arises from curiosity, intuition and collaboration and we have seen over the last week how recreational mathematics has given rise to really fruitful branches of maths. A lot of our modern world is built on such mathematics.
Hopefully too your brain has had a good workout. Doing puzzles improves memory, concentration, critical thinking and overall cognitive function. Visit the Maths Week website for more information and puzzles.
Have you time for a few parting puzzles?
Saturday’s puzzle: The answer
1.
2. It is not possible to arrange 1,2,3,4 into a 2 by 2 magic square. Hopefully you did not spend too long trying!
3.
4.
5.
Compiled for The Journal readers by Eoin Gill and Prof Colm Mulcahy of Maths Week Ireland/South-East Technological University (SETU). Maths Week is sponsored by the Science Foundation Ireland Discover programme and the Department of Education, and is organised by Calmast at SETU.
