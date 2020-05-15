This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 12 °C Friday 15 May, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'You guys are awesome': Matt Damon congratulates students graduating from local Dalkey school

The Hollywood actor had a special message for the class of 2020 at Loreto Abbey.

By Sean Murray Friday 15 May 2020, 7:24 PM
1 hour ago 14,964 Views 14 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5100363

DALKEY’S FAVOURITE ADOPTED son had a special message for the students at the local Loreto Abbey secondary school on their graduation day today.

Actor Matt Damon wished the girls at the school the best as he congratulated them on their big day. 

“Hey, this is Matt Damon,” he said. “I just want to say congratulations to the Loreto Abbey graduating class of 2020. You guys are awesome.

I’m sorry you have to do all this from quarantine. But congratulations, what an achievement. Good for you guys. I’m thinking about you.

The Oscar-winner has been staying in Dalkey in south Dublin for the duration of the pandemic after filming he was doing here stopped due to the lockdown. 

His presence in Dublin has been a bit of a curiosity during the Covid-19 outbreak and the New York Times reported that ‘A Seaside Irish Village Adopts Matt Damon’.

Damon was even pictured going to a local swimming spot with a Super Valu bag. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

He praised the area in an interview on Fully Charged with Graham and Nathan on Spin 1038 earlier this week, calling it “one of the most beautiful places we’ve ever been”. 

“So we feel guilty we’ve got this kind of incredible setup in this place which is, I mean, it’s just absolutely gorgeous,” he said.

“Even in the lockdown, you’ve got to stay within two kilometres of your house, I mean two kilometres of here there’s trees and forests and woods and ocean and I mean it’s just I can’t think of any place you’d rather want to be in a two kilometre radius of.”

With reporting from Rónán Duffy

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (14)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie