'You guys are awesome': Matt Damon congratulates students graduating from local Dalkey school

Now this how you win the hearts of a community. Our favourite neighbour Matt Damon just sent this video to the graduating class of my daughter's school Loreto Abbey in Dalkey. pic.twitter.com/nra6w5a4sp — Mark Little (@marklittlenews) May 15, 2020 Source: Mark Little /Twitter

DALKEY’S FAVOURITE ADOPTED son had a special message for the students at the local Loreto Abbey secondary school on their graduation day today.

Actor Matt Damon wished the girls at the school the best as he congratulated them on their big day.

“Hey, this is Matt Damon,” he said. “I just want to say congratulations to the Loreto Abbey graduating class of 2020. You guys are awesome.

I’m sorry you have to do all this from quarantine. But congratulations, what an achievement. Good for you guys. I’m thinking about you.

The Oscar-winner has been staying in Dalkey in south Dublin for the duration of the pandemic after filming he was doing here stopped due to the lockdown.

His presence in Dublin has been a bit of a curiosity during the Covid-19 outbreak and the New York Times reported that ‘A Seaside Irish Village Adopts Matt Damon’.

Damon was even pictured going to a local swimming spot with a Super Valu bag.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

He praised the area in an interview on Fully Charged with Graham and Nathan on Spin 1038 earlier this week, calling it “one of the most beautiful places we’ve ever been”.

“So we feel guilty we’ve got this kind of incredible setup in this place which is, I mean, it’s just absolutely gorgeous,” he said.

“Even in the lockdown, you’ve got to stay within two kilometres of your house, I mean two kilometres of here there’s trees and forests and woods and ocean and I mean it’s just I can’t think of any place you’d rather want to be in a two kilometre radius of.”

With reporting from Rónán Duffy