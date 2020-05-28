This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 28 May, 2020
Matt Damon photographed leaving Ireland after three-month lockdown stay

The Oscar-winner had been staying in Dalkey in Co Dublin for the past few months.

By Hayley Halpin Thursday 28 May 2020, 1:11 PM
16 minutes ago 6,858 Views 13 Comments
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

HOLLYWOOD ACTOR MATT Damon has been photographed at Dublin Airport as he leaves Ireland after a three-month stay. 

The Oscar-winner had been staying in Dalkey in Co Dublin for the past few months after filming he was doing here stopped due to the Covid-19 lockdown. 

Damon’s presence in Dublin has been a bit of a curiosity during the Covid-19 outbreak and the New York Times reported that ‘A Seaside Irish Village Adopts Matt Damon’.

Yesterday, The Country Bakery in Dalkey posted a photo of Damon on its Facebook page, and noted that it was the “last visit from Matt and his family for a while”. 

Speaking to Spin 1038′s Fully Charged with Graham and Nathan earlier this month, Damon said that he had been in Ireland since early March and that it’s “one of the most beautiful places we’ve ever been”. 

The actor said he felt very lucky because he was here with his whole family and they even had teachers for their children. 

“Obviously what’s going on in the world is horrible but for my family, I’ve got my kids and and we had teachers with us because we were planning on missing school for about eight weeks,” he told the programme,” Damon said.

So we’ve got what nobody else has, which is actual live human beings teaching our kids. All their friends, the schools are all shut down back home and all the kids are doing remote learning. So we feel guilty we’ve got this kind of incredible setup in this place which is, I mean, it’s just absolutely gorgeous,” he said.

“Even in the lockdown, you’ve got to stay within two kilometres of your house, I mean two kilometres of here there’s trees and forests and woods and ocean and I mean it’s just I can’t think of any place you’d rather want to be in a two kilometre radius of.”

With reporting by Rónán Duffy 

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

