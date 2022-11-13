Poll: Do you watch I'm a Celeb?

FORMER UK HEALTH Secretary Matt Hancock was covered in slime and pelted with feathers and custard as he took part in his fourth challenge on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

Following a public vote, the former Cabinet minister and his campmate Owen Warner were chosen for Friday’s trial.

They soon discovered they would face a jungle-themed version of the game show Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? entitled Who Wants To Look Silly On Air?

Hancock’s decision to swap representing his constituents at Westminster for eating bugs in the jungle has caused a bit of a stir in the UK and beyond.

So today, we’re asking: Do you watch I’m a Celeb?

