Woman remains in Garda custody as vigil held in memory of Waterford boy Matthew Healy

A WOMAN REMAINS in Garda custody after she was arrested following the discovery of the remains of a young boy in Co Waterford in the early hours on Friday morning.

Six-year-old Matthew’s body was discovered near a seaside cove in the area of Rathmoylan near Dunmore East shortly after midnight on Friday.

A woman in her 30s was arrested following the discovery. It is understood that gardaí were called to the Ballymacaw seaside area where they found the boy and the woman.

It’s believed the child was in a car while the woman was on the roadway.

It is understood the arrested woman has not been questioned yet as she has been moved to a hospital for medical treatment.

Advertisement

A vigil was held last night at the Cathedral of the Most Holy Trinity in Waterford in memory of Matthew. According to WLRFM, about 200 people attended.

Speaking to WLRFM from the cathedral yesterday, Bishop Alphonsus Cullinan, Bishop of Waterford, said:

“Just speaking to a number of people, I’m conscious of the awful pain of this tragedy and just decided that why don’t we gather and pray,” he said.

There’s an open invitation… for all those who would like to pray for Matthew, for his family for his friends, for his schoolmates… for his teachers and all the staff at his school.

Tributes

As Matthew was identified locally yesterday, tributes were paid to the young boy, who attended Faithlegg National School and played soccer for Park Rangers AFC in Faithlegg.

“It is with great sadness that we learned about the tragic passing of one of our players this week. Matthew was a member of our U7 squad and will be sadly missed by his teammates and coaches,” the club said in a post on social media.

Our thoughts are with his loved ones at this unimaginably difficult time. Ar dheist Dé go raibh a anam dílis.

In a statement carried by RTÉ News, the Department of Education said that the National Educational Psychological Service was providing support to staff and the community at Matthew’s school “When a tragic event happens, NEPS is available to advise and support the teachers and other adults who work daily with students and who know them well,” the department said. NEPS is also available to work with the teachers to identify students who are most in need of support and help develop procedures for reviewing their needs and supporting onward referral, if necessary. A Garda spokesperson said there were no updates on the case. With reporting from Hayley Halpin, Niall O’Connor and Eoghan Dalton