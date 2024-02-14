Funeral of six-year-old Matthew Healy to take place Co Cork today

THE FUNERAL OF six-year-old Matthew Healy, whose body was discovered in Waterford early on Friday morning, will take place today.

Matthew will be remembered at a requiem mass in the Church of the Immaculate Conception in Watergrasshill, Co Cork at 12pm today.

The mass will be followed by a private service in The Island Crematorium in Ringaskiddy.

The funeral notice on RIP.ie says that the young boy will be sadly missed by his “heartbroken” father, grandparents and extended family and friends.

Matthew’s body was discovered near a seaside cove in the area of Rathmoylan near Dunmore East shortly after midnight on Friday.

A woman in her 30s was arrested following the discovery. She was charged yesterday with the murder of Matthew.

In light of the tragedy, the National Educational Psychological Service (NEPS) has been engaging with Matthew’s Faithlegg National School near Dunmore East in Co Waterford.