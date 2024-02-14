Advertisement
Shutterstock/Farknot Architect
Phishing

Scammers are trying to use Matthew Healy's funeral to trick people on social media

A dodgy link has appeared on social media in recent days.
0
2.1k
33 minutes ago

GARDAÍ HAVE WARNED the public about an online scam involving a fake link to a livestream of the funeral of Matthew Healy.

The scam has appeared on social media in recent days on pages featuring Matthew’s name and picture, which feature posts with links that say they will allow people to watch the service online.

Clicking the link brings people to another web page featuring an apparent video streaming service, but users are then redirected to a web page that captures their personal information.

Gardaí urged people not to engage with the posts and said that those wishing to watch the funeral should revert to the parish of Watergrasshill and Glenville website directly.

Matthew’s funeral will take place at the Church of the Immaculate Conception in Watergrasshill, Co Cork at 12pm today.

Organisers have said that the church’s webcam will not be turned on before and during the mass to respect the wishes of Matthew’s family.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Stephen McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie
@Ste_McDermott
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags