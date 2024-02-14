Scammers are trying to use Matthew Healy's funeral to trick people on social media

GARDAÍ HAVE WARNED the public about an online scam involving a fake link to a livestream of the funeral of Matthew Healy.

The scam has appeared on social media in recent days on pages featuring Matthew’s name and picture, which feature posts with links that say they will allow people to watch the service online.

Clicking the link brings people to another web page featuring an apparent video streaming service, but users are then redirected to a web page that captures their personal information.

Gardaí urged people not to engage with the posts and said that those wishing to watch the funeral should revert to the parish of Watergrasshill and Glenville website directly.

Matthew’s funeral will take place at the Church of the Immaculate Conception in Watergrasshill, Co Cork at 12pm today.

Organisers have said that the church’s webcam will not be turned on before and during the mass to respect the wishes of Matthew’s family.