Gardaí begin questioning woman in connection with death of Matthew Healy

GARDAÍ HAVE BEGUN questioning a woman arrested at the scene of the discovery of the body of a six-year-old boy last week.

Matthew’s body was discovered inside a car near a seaside cove in the area of Rathmoylan near Dunmore East shortly after midnight on Friday.

A woman in her 30s was arrested, believed to be for assault, following the discovery. It is understood that gardaí were called to the Ballymacaw seaside area where they found the boy and the woman.

It’s believed the child was in a car while the woman was on the roadway.

The woman, had initially been arrested but her detention was suspended when it was determined she required medical treatment.

Last night the woman was released from hospital and gardaí brought her back to Waterford Garda Station where she has been questioned.

She is detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act and can be held for a maximum of 24 hours excluding rest breaks.

Matthew will be buried following requiem mass set to take place in Watergrasshill in Co Cork on Wednesday.

The funeral notice on RIP.ie says that the youngster will be sadly missed by his “heartbroken” father, grandparents and extended family and friends.

His requiem mass in the Church of the Immaculate Conception in Watergrasshill will be followed by a private service in The Island Crematorium in Ringaskiddy.

In light of the tragedy, the National Educational Psychological Service (NEPS) has been engaging with Matthew’s Faithlegg National School near Dunmore East in Co Waterford.