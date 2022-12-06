Matthew McCallan case referred to NI Ombudsman as detectives continue to investigate death

NORTHERN IRELAND’S POLICE Ombudsman is now set to review the PSNI’s early investigation after Matthew McCallan was reported missing, as detectives continue to investigate the circumstances around his death.

The 15-year-old was found dead in a laneway near Fintona village in Co Tyrone on Monday just before noon.

At present, his death is being treated as unexplained. Matthew’s family had reported him missing in the early hours of Sunday morning after he didn’t arrive home as expected from a local country music festival.

The PSNI has stated that they first received a missing persons report shortly after 3.30 am on Sunday 4 December. His body was discovered in a ditch two miles away from the social event he had went out to attend.

Frances McCallan, mother of Matthew, criticised the PSNI on Facebook for its initial response to her son’s disappearance.

Speaking today, Detective Superintendent Gareth Talbot said : “We are aware of the family’s concerns regarding the initial police response in the search for Matthew and the family have agreed to meet two senior officers to discuss.

“Due to the family’s concerns we have decided at an early stage to make a notification to the Office of the Police Ombudsman of Northern Ireland, for their assessment.”

The Superintendent further clarified that that enquiries have now ruled out speculation which circulated online that Matthew was seen getting into a silver car.

“We have now identified the occupants of the car and eliminated them from out enquiries,” Talbot stated.

Police are appealing to anyone with information related to the Dungannon teen’s disappearance to come forward. “I would appeal to anyone who saw Matthew or anyone who has CCTV or dashcam footage, to contact police on 101, quoting 319 of 04/12/22,” Talbot urged.