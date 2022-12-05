Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Monday 5 December 2022
Body found in Co Tyrone believed to be of missing 15-year-old

Matthew McCallan has been missing from the Dungannon area since Sunday.

1 hour ago 11,432 Views 1 Comment
Image: PA

A BODY FOUND in Co Tyrone is believed to be that of missing teenager Matthew McCallan, police have said.

The body was discovered in the Fintona area shortly before noon today.

Fifteen-year-old Matthew McCallan has been missing from the Dungannon area since yesterday.

Detective Inspector Michael Winters of the Police Service of Northern Ireland said: “Our thoughts are very much with Matthew’s devastated family who received this tragic news today.

“A number of specially trained officers are providing support to them at this time.

“Detectives will continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death, which is currently being treated as unexplained.

“Police received a report of a missing person shortly after 3.30am on Sunday, 4th December when Matthew did not arrive home after attending an event in Fintona on Saturday night.

“Sadly a body, which we believe to be Matthew, was discovered in a ditch in the laneway of a property approximately two miles away from the social event today, Monday 5th December, at 11.45am.

“We are keeping an open mind and would appeal for anyone with information to come forward.

“Matthew was last seen at approximately 1.20am in the Ecclesville Centre, Fintona, and we are keen to establish his movements after this time.

“I would appeal to anyone who saw the teenager or anyone who has CCTV or dashcam footage, to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 319 of 04/12/22.”

