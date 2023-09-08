Maura Derrane to temporarily take over The Nine O'Clock Show

TV host Maura Derrane will be temporarily taking over The Nine O’Clock Show on RTÉ Radio 1 for the next two weeks.

The co-host of the Today Show on RTÉ One will be taking over from current temporary host Oliver Callan.

The news was announced by Callan today on The Nine O’Clock Show.

Advertisement

This will be Derrane’s first foray into the world of radio, having previously done tv work for RTÉ, TV3, and TG4.

She will be hosting the show solo, without the aid of her Today host Daithí Ó Sé.

“It’s going to be Maura Derrane unleashed perhaps,” said Callan, “so give her a big welcome when she comes here.”

RTÉ has not yet announced who will be permanently taking over the nine o’clock slot since the departure of former host Ryan Tubridy.