Irish woman whose weather forecast changed the timing of D-Day has died aged 100

MAUREEN SWEENEY, THE Irish woman whose weather report delayed the D-Day landings, died yesterday aged 100.

Her death was confirmed by her grandson yesterday, who paid tribute to her historic contribution to the war in his post to X, formerly Twitter.

Maureen had been living in a nursing home in Co Mayo over the last number of years, previously residing in Listowel, Co. Kerry.

Maureen Sweeney receiving an award from the United States in Mayo in 2021. Eoin O'Hagan Eoin O'Hagan

At 21 years old, Maureen’s forecast was the first to be published that informed the public of an incoming storm off the Atlantic, from Blacksod Lighthouse on 3 June 1944.

The lighthouse and surrounding station played a key role during World War II by supplying Britain and the United States with weather reports.

Her report postponed the Allied Forces’ plans to storm France’s coast until 6 June 1944.

For this achievement, in 2021, the US House of Representatives honoured Maureen in the Tí Aire nursing home in Belmullet, Co Mayo through giving her a special recognition, which has been awarded by the institution since 1789.

Maureen and US Representative Jack Bergman in Tí Aire in 2021. Eoin O'Hagan Eoin O'Hagan

It entitled Maureen to receive a proclamation noting her accomplishments and was placed in the US Library of Congress.

Last year, Fianna Fáil Senator Mark Daly paid tribute to Maureen. Daly said Maureen’s report was “so instrumental in that historic decision which turned the tide of the Second World War”.

Maureen will be missed by her family, including daughters in law Rita and Doreen, son in law Gerhard, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and the staff of Tí Aire.