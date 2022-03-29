#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tuesday 29 March 2022
Former hotel security guard questioned by Michaela McAreavey detectives

The lawyer for Dassen Narayen told the PA news agency that his client was detained today.

By Press Association Tuesday 29 Mar 2022, 8:10 PM
John and Michaela McAreavey
Image: Irish News via PA Images
Image: Irish News via PA Images

DETECTIVES INVESTIGATING THE murder of honeymooner Michaela McAreavey in Mauritius have arrested a former security guard at the hotel where she was killed, his lawyer has said.

Vikash Teeluckdharry said Narayen was questioned about allegations of theft at the Legends Hotel around the time of the Co Tyrone teacher’s murder on the Indian Ocean island. He said his client denied any wrongdoing.

Following Mrs McAreavey’s killing in 2011, Narayen was initially charged with conspiracy to murder but that was later reduced to a larceny charge.

The larceny charge was struck out in 2013.

Mrs McAreavey, 27, was strangled in her room at the hotel on 10 January 2011.

The teacher, who had got married 10 days earlier, was attacked as she returned to her room alone and disturbed a burglary.

No-one has been convicted of murdering the daughter of famous Gaelic football manager Mickey Harte.

michaela-mcareavey-case Dassen Narayen Source: Paul Faith via PA Images

Two former workers at the luxury resort – Sandip Moneea and Avinash Treebhoowoon – were acquitted of murder after a high-profile trial on the holiday island in summer 2012.

Teeluckdharry said Narayen was questioned about the same 2011 larceny allegations today.

“He was questioned under warning, he was detained, he was arrested,” he told PA.

The lawyer said Narayen was taken to hospital during his police detention and was being treated for longstanding health issues in a hospital in the capital Port Louis today.

Teeluckdharry claimed that police in Mauritius were attempting to suggest there had been a major development in the murder case.

“This is all nonsense,” he said. “There is nothing new.”

He said his client was innocent.

“He’s denied this from day one and it’s the same situation today,” he said.

Police in Mauritius have been approached for comment.

